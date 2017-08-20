close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Scientists discover new state of matter to explain superconductivity

Superconductivity is extensively used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), particle accelerators, magnetic fusion devices, and microwave filters.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 18:16

Washington: Scientists have discovered a potential new state of matter that may help explain phenomena like superconductivity.

Superconductivity is extensively used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), particle accelerators, magnetic fusion devices, and microwave filters.

Researchers from Los Alamos National Laboratory in the US showed that among superconducting materials in high magnetic fields, the phenomenon of electronic symmetry breaking is common.

The ability to find similarities and differences among classes of materials with phenomena such as this helps establish the essential ingredients that cause novel functionalities such as superconductivity.

The high-magnetic-field state of the heavy fermion superconductor CeRhIn5 revealed a state in which the material's electrons aligned in a way to reduce the symmetry of the original crystal, something that now appears to be universal among unconventional superconductors.

Unconventional superconductivity develops near a phase boundary separating magnetically ordered and magnetically disordered phases of a material.

"The appearance of the electronic alignment, called nematic behaviour, in a prototypical heavy-fermion superconductor highlights the interrelation of nematicity and unconventional superconductivity, suggesting nematicity to be common among correlated superconducting materials," said Filip Ronning of Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Heavy fermions are intermetallic compounds, containing rare earth or actinide elements.

"These heavy fermion materials have a different hierarchy of energy scales than is found in transition metal and organic materials, but they often have similar complex and intertwined physics coupling spin, charge and lattice degrees of freedom," said Ronning, lead author on the study published in the journal Nature.

TAGS

superconductivityscientistsNew state of matterscience news

From Zee News

Utkal Express derailment: Railways suspends 4 officials, transfers 1; death toll 22
Uttar PradeshIndia

Utkal Express derailment: Railways suspends 4 officials, tr...

Malegaon blast case: SC to hear bail plea of Colonel Purohit, in jail for past 9 years, on Monday
India

Malegaon blast case: SC to hear bail plea of Colonel Purohi...

Bihar

Flood situation worsens in Bihar, death toll rises to 253

West Bengal

Flood situation improving in West Bengal barring Malda

Tamil Nadu

Talks on AIADMK merger has moved a step forward: Panneersel...

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed
World

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed

Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over drone sighting
India

Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over dron...

Do you know this country just created the world&#039;s smallest surgical robot?
Science

Do you know this country just created the world's smal...

WorldAsia

Ousted Pakistan PM Sharif to leave for London on Aug 24

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video