Scientists unveil first-ever blueprint for quantum computers: Report
New Delhi: Scientists have for the first time unveiled first ever blueprint which can used to build quantum computers.
The work by scientists, including those from University of Sussex in the UK and Google, features the actual industrial blueprint to construct such a large-scale machine, more powerful in solving certain problems than any computer ever constructed before.
Once built, the computer's capabilities mean it would have the potential to answer many questions in science; create new, lifesaving medicines and solve the most mind-boggling scientific problems, researchers said.
It could also unravel the yet unknown mysteries of the furthest reaches of deepest space and solve some problems that an ordinary computer would take billions of years to compute.
The work features a new invention permitting actual quantum bits to be transmitted between individual quantum computing modules in order to obtain a fully modular large-scale machine capable of reaching nearly arbitrary large computational processing powers.
Previously, scientists had proposed using fibre optic connections to connect individual computer modules.
The invention introduces connections created by electric fields that allow charged atoms (ions) to be transported from one module to another.
(With PTI inputs)
