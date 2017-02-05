This ultra-thin light-absorber can give you stealth feature – Read
New Delhi: Engineers have come up with a ultra thin, flexible light-absorber can give you stealth feature.
Engineers from the University of California-San Diego have developed an absorbing material called near-perfect broadband absorber that can absorb more than 87 per cent of near-infrared light.
The absorber can be theoretically customised to absorb certain wavelengths of light while letting others pass through.
"This material offers broadband, yet selective absorption that could be tuned to distinct parts of the electromagnetic spectrum," said Zhaowei Liu, Professor at UC San Diego in a paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Though material that can absorb light already exists, it is bulky, brittle and cannot be controlled to absorb only a selected range of wavelengths. The flaw in such absorbers is that they not only block infrared radiation for cooling, but also normal light and radio waves that transmit television and radio programmes.
The technology is still at the developmental stage.
"There are different parameters that we can alter in this design to tailor the material`s absorption band: the gap size between tubes, the ratio of the materials, the types of materials, and the electron carrier concentration," said Conor Riley UC San Diego.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Assembly Elections 2017: Voting continues in Punjab and Goa
- Watch - Coast Guard leads oil spill clean-up operation in Chennai
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!