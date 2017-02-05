Upset over Donald Trump's immigration ban, scientists plan march on Earth Day!

New Delhi: New US President Donald Trump's immigration ban, imposing travel restrictions on several Muslim countries, along with declarations about climate change, reported overtures to an anti-vaccine activist and a pledge to repeal of the Affordable Care Act, hasn't gone down well with scientists.

According to reports, those from the fields of medicine and science fear for the future of the environment as well as the future of medical science.

Come April 22 – Earth Day – will witness scientists and researchers taking to the streets of Washington and other cities, uniting to to help researchers stranded by Trump's executive order on immigration, offering office space and sometimes even opening their homes.

Social media platforms are also a means of venting out their anguish over Trump's policies. rogue Twitter accounts, signed petitions, and cached data they fear could be wiped by a hostile administration have been launched on Twitter, while some researchers have discussed boycotting US conferences and scientific journals in protest.

Numerous websites for students offering work space and boarding to anyone who's having trouble after these policies were put into effect have been set up and the response is huge.

Many students studying in some of the biggest institutes have posted on the websites, offering room and office space to those who come under the immigration order.

Twitter too, is witnessing immense support from people around the world. Check out some of the tweets below:

Help scientists who are stranded outside the US as a result of the recent immigration ban https://t.co/SWQdbWOpMd #ScienceShelters — EMBO (@EMBOcomm) February 1, 2017

I'm Lucy, a palaeontologist studying armoured dinosaurs with two small boys attached to my legs #actuallivingscientist #womeninstem #mamaphd pic.twitter.com/Nt47uUV0n4 — Lucy Leahey (@GondwananGaia) February 4, 2017

A petition signed by 27,000 people, topped by 51 Nobel prizewinners, denounces the immigration ban.

"The EO [executive order] unfairly targets a large group of immigrants and non-immigrants on the basis of their countries of origin, all of which are nations with a majority Muslim population," it says.

"This is a major step towards implementing the stringent racial and religious profiling promised on the campaign trail. This Executive Order is detrimental to the national interests of the United States. The EO significantly damages American leadership in higher education and research," NBC News reported.

The march is meant to echo the January 21 women's marches that attracted more than a million women around the world.