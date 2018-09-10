हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Godman

Self-styled godman Ashu allegedly rapes woman and her minor daughter in Delhi, case filed

The case has been transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Delhi: A case has been filed against self-styled godman Ashu and his son in Delhi for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter. The cases have been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The case has been transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch.

This is the second case of a self-styled godman being nabbed for allegedly molesting a woman. Earlier in September this year, self-styled godman Nabbe Das was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly molesting and threatening to kill a girl. He was held under the POCSO Act after a woman filed a complaint on August 30 that Das molested her niece on August 17.

She even alleged that he threatened to kill her. An investigation into the case is underway.

 

