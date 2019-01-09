Shah Faesal, 2010 batch IAS topper, quits govt service; likely to join politics

Srinagar: Kashmiri Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shah Faesal, who topped the 2010 civil services exam, has quit IAS to join politics. Sources close to Faesal said that the officer had sent the mandatory notice to the government about his decision to resign from service.

The sources said he was likely to join the National Conference and will contest the Lok Sabha election from Baramulla constituency in the Kashmir Valley.

Faesal topped the IAS exam in 2010 and was allotted the home cadre of Jammu and Kashmir where he worked as District Magistrate, Director of School Education and Managing Director of the state-owned Power Development Corporation.

Faesal recently returned from the US after completing his Fulbright fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School.