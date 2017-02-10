2017's first eclipse on Saturday, can be viewed from India

New Delhi: The first eclipse of the year 2017 will take place on Saturday and can be seen from India as well.

"The first 'penumbral lunar eclipse' would begin at 4:02:02 AM and would continue till 8:25:05 AM on February 11. This eclipse will be visible in India," said Rajendra Prakash Gupt, superintendent of the government-run Jiwaji Observatory here.

The intensity of moon's brightness would lessen and it would become hazy during the eclipse, he said.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon align almost in a straight line.

The Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface, and partially covers the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra, Gupt said.

(With PTI inputs)