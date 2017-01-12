A look back at Titan touchdown: NASA releases stunning video captured by Huygens probe when it landed on Saturn's hazy moon – WATCH

New Delhi: Twelve years ago this week, the European Space Agency's Huygens probe made its descent to the surface of an alien world - Saturn's hazy moon, Titan.

The probe, which was carried to Saturn by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, landed on Titan on January, 14 2005, making it the most distant landing ever on another world, and the only landing on a body in the outer solar system.

Built like a shellfish, the probe was about 9 feet wide (2.7 meters) and weighed roughly 700 pounds (318 kilograms).

Huygens, which traveled to Titan as the companion to Cassini spacecraft, separated from its mothership on December 24, 2004 for a 20-day coast toward its destiny at Titan.

The probe returned hundreds of images during the descent besides sampling Titan's dense, hazy atmosphere and analyzing the complex organic chemistry and measuring winds.

Today Huygens sits silently on the frigid surface of Titan following the conclusion of its mission merely hours after touchdown.

However, Cassini spacecraft continues to explore Titan from above as part of its mission to learn more about Saturn and its moons.

The Cassini-Huygens mission will come to en end on September 15, 2017, when Cassini plunges into Saturn's atmosphere. For more info, visit

Now, with the mission heading into its home stretch, Cassini team members and NASA leaders look back fondly on the significance of Huygens by releasing the following incredible video. This video uses actual images taken by the Huygens probe during its two-and-a-half hour fall under its parachutes.

Watch it below!

Huygens was a unique, advanced spacecraft and a signature achievement of the international Cassini-Huygens mission to explore Saturn.