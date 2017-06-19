Abnormal performance causes obstacle in launch of new Chinese satellite; fails to enter orbit!

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 17:36
(Image for representational purposes only)

New Delhi: Launched alongside a lot of anticipation and expectations on Monday, China's new communications satellite failed to enter its destined orbit.

Zhongxing-9A was launched aboard the Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre at 12.11 a.m. (local time), reports Xinhua news agency.

Abnormal performance during the third phase of the rocket launch was identified, as per the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), however, the exact reason for the failure is under investigation.

(With IANS inputs)

