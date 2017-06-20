close
After scrapping several times, NASA rocket launch to create artificial clouds in space set for tonight

As per the US space agency, the launch of the NASA Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket scheduled for Monday, June 19, has been postponed to June 20, Tuesday, because the weather is not expected to be conducive for launch. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 11:39
After scrapping several times, NASA rocket launch to create artificial clouds in space set for tonight

New Delhi: NASA is launching a rocket that will create artificial, colourful clouds in space on Tuesday night after scrapping plans several times due to bad weather.

As per the US space agency, the launch of the NASA Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket scheduled for Monday, June 19, has been postponed to June 20, Tuesday, because the weather is not expected to be conducive for launch.

If the weather permits, the sounding rocket carrying the experiment will lift off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia today, with a launch window between 9:06 and 9:21 p.m. EDT.

Live coverage of the mission begins at 8:30 p.m. on the Wallops Ustream site. A Facebook live begins at 8:50 p.m.

For the last two weeks, NASA has been trying to launch the rocket that will puff clouds of red and blue-green vapor out into space, but bad weather and poor visibility have pushed the mission back several times.

NASA says the multi-canister ampoule ejection system being tested on this mission will allow scientists to gather information over a much larger area than previously able during a sounding rocket mission to study the ionosphere or aurora.

Canisters will deploy during the rocket’s ascent and they will release blue-green and red vapor to form artificial clouds between 4 and 5.5 minutes after launch. 

NASANASA rocket launchSounding rocketTerrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocketArtificial cloudsWallops Flight Facility

