close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

After several delays, NASA creating artificial clouds in space with rocket successfully launched

According to the US space agency, the sounding rocket was launched at 4:25 am EDT on Thursday, June 29 from the NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 20:05
After several delays, NASA creating artificial clouds in space with rocket successfully launched
Photo Credit: NASA/Terry Zaperach

New Delhi: After scrapping several times, NASA has successfully launched a rocket that will create blue-green and red artificial clouds in space.

According to the US space agency, the sounding rocket was launched at 4:25 am EDT on Thursday, June 29 from the NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

After being delayed multiple times over the last 30 days because of bad weather and poor visibility, the rocket flew to an altitude of about 118 miles.

During the 8-minute flight, 10 canisters about the size of a soft drink can were ejected in space, 6 to 12 miles away from the 670-pound main payload.

The canisters deployed blue-green and red vapor that formed artificial clouds were visible from New York to North Carolina.

As per the reports, during an ionosphere or aurora science mission, these clouds, or vapor tracers, allow scientists on the ground to visually track particle motions in space.

The development of the multi-canister ampoule ejection system will allow scientists to gather information over a much larger area than previously possible when deploying the tracers just from the main payload.

TAGS

NASASounding rocketWallops Flight FacilityVirginiaArtificial cloudsUS space agency

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Guardian drones, which India to buy from US, can fly at 50,000 feet: 10 things about this predatory machine
India

Guardian drones, which India to buy from US, can fly at 50,...

India

We can't be selective about condemning violence: Union...

Punjab

Rain lowers temperature in Haryana, Punjab

HaryanaPunjab

Presidential poll: Ram Nath Kovind meets Haryana, Punjab le...

Punjab

Farmers whose debts waived need not repay loans: Punjab CM

Reliance Jio launches new submarine cable system
Technology

Reliance Jio launches new submarine cable system

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video