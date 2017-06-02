close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

After spending 196 days in space, astronauts Thomas Pesquet and Oleg​ Novitskiy returns to Earth!

The two astronauts landed their Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft in Kazakhstan on Friday at approximately 10:10 am EDT.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 22:32
After spending 196 days in space, astronauts Thomas Pesquet and Oleg​ Novitskiy returns to Earth!
Photo Credit: NASA

New Delhi: Expedition 51 crew members Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos and Thomas Pesquet of European Space Agency (ESA) have safely landed on Earth after spending 196 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The two astronauts landed their Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft in Kazakhstan on Friday at approximately 10:10 am EDT.

According to NASA, the Russian recovery teams are helping the crew exit the Soyuz vehicle and adjust to gravity after their stay in space.

Oleg Novitskiy and Thomas Pesquet arrived at the space station on November19, 2016, along with NASA’s Peggy Whitson.

At the time of undocking, Expedition 52 began aboard the station under Yurchikhin’s command. Along with Whitson and Fischer of NASA, the three-person crew will operate the station until the arrival of three new crew members.

Randy Bresnik of NASA, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos, and Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli of ESA are scheduled to launch July 28 from Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

TAGS

Thomas PesquetOleg NovitskiyAstronautsExpedition 51 crew membersEarthInternational Space StationSpace

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump, says US spies may have faked hacking evidence
World

Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump, says US spies may have...

Nepal to elect new Prime minister on Sunday
WorldAsia

Nepal to elect new Prime minister on Sunday

Dozens dead after gunman torches Philippine casino killing...
World

Dozens dead after gunman torches Philippine casino killing...

&#039;Bedroom jehadis&#039; new target of security forces in Kashmir, as social media turns virtual battleground
Jammu and Kashmir

'Bedroom jehadis' new target of security forces i...

SHOCKING! Bihar class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar, arrested for forgery, is 42-year-old, father to two children: Board
Bihar

SHOCKING! Bihar class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar, arrested for...

Russia clears deck for supply of S-400 Triumf missile defence to India; PM Modi says rise above good, bad terrorism
India

Russia clears deck for supply of S-400 Triumf missile defen...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video