close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Another mega event? ISRO announces Friday launch of earth observation satellite, 30 nanosatellites!

The 30 satellites will together weigh 243 kg and the total weight of all the 31 satellites, including Cartosat, is about 955 kg, ISRO said. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 19:30
Another mega event? ISRO announces Friday launch of earth observation satellite, 30 nanosatellites!

New Delhi: After flagging off the country's heaviest rocket – the GSLV Mark-III – the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revealed its plans to add another feather to its cap with the launch of its earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 and 30 co-passenger satellites this Friday.

The Cartosat-2 series weighs 712 kg and the 30 other satellites includes 29 foreign satellites, one Indian satellite and will be launched aboard its rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the PSLV rocket's XL variant is expected to lift off on Friday morning at 9.29 a.m. from the Sriharikota rocket port.

The 30 satellites will together weigh 243 kg and the total weight of all the 31 satellites, including Cartosat, is about 955 kg, ISRO said.

The rocket will sling the satellites into a 505 km polar sun sunchronous orbit (SSO).

The co-passenger satellites comprise 29 nano satellites from 14 countries - Austria, Belgium, Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and the US as well as one Indian nanosatellite.

The 29 international customer nanosatellites are being launched as part of the commercial arrangements between ISRO's commercial arm, the Antrix Corporation Ltd and the international customers. 

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

Indian Space Research OrganisationISROsatellite launchIndia space programISRO satellitesCartosat-2NanosatellitesSpace news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Education

CBSE sets up 2 panels to study loopholes in evaluation proc...

WorldAsia

Iraq's army encircles Islamic State in Mosul's Ol...

WorldAsia

Egypt kills 12 militants in North Sinai air strike

No DJs, hockey sticks in &#039;kaanwar yatra&#039;
Uttar Pradesh

No DJs, hockey sticks in 'kaanwar yatra'

WorldAsia

South Korea's Moon Jae urges North Korea to return det...

Portugal forest fire: Death toll rises to 64, PM Antonio Costa asks emergency services for answers
AfricaWorld

Portugal forest fire: Death toll rises to 64, PM Antonio Co...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video