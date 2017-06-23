LIVE: ISRO to launch Cartosat-2 with 30 nano satellites in a while!

New Delhi: After establishing a pioneering position in the world with its game-changing space program, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has certainly made its mark as one of the front-runners in the space race.

Now at par with and giving tough competition to its global counterparts, ISRO has a lot in its kitty to contribute to space research. With its last venture of launching India's heaviest rocket – the GSLV Mark-III – the Indian space agency is all set to send off its earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series satellite along with 30 co-passenger satellites.

To be launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from Sriharikota at 9:29 am, the rocket's XL variant carrying the Cartosat-2 series satellite and 30 co-passenger satellites together weigh about 955 kg.

Here are the updates: