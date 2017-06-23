LIVE: ISRO to launch Cartosat-2 with 30 nano satellites in a while!
The co-passenger satellites comprise 29 nano satellites from 14 countries - Austria, Belgium, Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and the US as well as one Indian nano satellite.
New Delhi: After establishing a pioneering position in the world with its game-changing space program, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has certainly made its mark as one of the front-runners in the space race.
Now at par with and giving tough competition to its global counterparts, ISRO has a lot in its kitty to contribute to space research. With its last venture of launching India's heaviest rocket – the GSLV Mark-III – the Indian space agency is all set to send off its earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series satellite along with 30 co-passenger satellites.
To be launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from Sriharikota at 9:29 am, the rocket's XL variant carrying the Cartosat-2 series satellite and 30 co-passenger satellites together weigh about 955 kg.
Watch it LIVE here!
Here are the updates:
- Mission Director B. Jayakumar gives his authorisation to proceed with the launch, which is based on the readiness of the vehicle.
- Propellant filling operations of Second Stage (PS2) are completed. Countdown is progressing normally.
- The 28-hour countdown operation of PSLV-C38/Cartosat2 Series Satellite Mission started on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 05:29 hr IST
- This will be the seventeenth flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with the use of solid strap-on motors).
- The Indian nano satellite 15 kg NIUSAT belongs to Nooral Islam University, Tamil Nadu. The satellite will provide multi-spectral imagery for agricultural crop monitoring and disaster management support applications.
- The 29 international customer nano satellites are being launched as part of the commercial arrangements between ISRO's commercial arm, the Antrix Corporation Ltd and the international customers.
- The co-passenger satellites comprise 29 nano satellites from 14 countries - Austria, Belgium, Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and the US as well as one Indian nano satellite.