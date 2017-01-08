At 56, courageous Peggy Whitson becomes oldest woman to perform spacewalk

New Delhi: “I sleep like a baby” in space, said astronaut Peggy Whitson after performing the first spacewalk of 2017 on Friday.

This lady is habitual of breaking records with the latest one being that of the spacewalk she performed which made her the oldest woman in space till now.

At 56, Peggy walked in space for nearly 6.5 hours, setting several records.

During the time, Peggy along with fellow astronaut and Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough successfully installed three new adapter plates and hooked up electrical connections for three of the six new lithium-ion batteries on the International Space Station.

NASA Television provided live coverage of the spacewalk.

For those who missed it, here is the video: