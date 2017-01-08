At 56, courageous Peggy Whitson becomes oldest woman to perform spacewalk
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 10:40
New Delhi: “I sleep like a baby” in space, said astronaut Peggy Whitson after performing the first spacewalk of 2017 on Friday.
This lady is habitual of breaking records with the latest one being that of the spacewalk she performed which made her the oldest woman in space till now.
At 56, Peggy walked in space for nearly 6.5 hours, setting several records.
During the time, Peggy along with fellow astronaut and Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough successfully installed three new adapter plates and hooked up electrical connections for three of the six new lithium-ion batteries on the International Space Station.
NASA Television provided live coverage of the spacewalk.
For those who missed it, here is the video:
First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 10:40
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Virender Sehwag finally speaks up on MS Dhoni stepping down as captain – Here's what he said
- MS Dhoni steps down as captain: Here's how Pakistani cricketers reacted
- Heart disease: Five simple ways to prevent it!
- India vs England squad: Super-excited Yuvraj Singh commits a Gaffe on twitter
- ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli still second in batsmen charts; Ashwin-Jadeja top bowlers' standings