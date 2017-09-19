close
August 2017 breaks records, declared second hottest in 137 years by NASA

August 2017 was 0.85 degrees Celsius warmer than the mean August temperature from 1951-1980.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 17:14
New Delhi: As per an analysis of global temperatures by NASA scientists, last month was the second hottest August in 137 years of record.

It was surpassed by August 2016, which was still affected by the 2015-2016 El Nino and was 0.99 degrees Celsius warmer than normal, according to the US space agency.

However, August this year was about 0.2 degrees warmer than the August following the last large El Nino event in 1997-1998.

The measured value is "consistent with the trend in global average surface temperatures that has been observed during the past few decades," NASA said.

The monthly analysis by NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in the US is assembled from publicly available data acquired by about 6,300 meteorological stations around the world, ship- and buoy-based instruments measuring sea surface temperature, and Antarctic research stations.

The modern global temperature record begins around 1880 because previous observations did not cover enough of the planet.

"Monthly analyses are sometimes updated when additional data becomes available, and the results are subject to change," NASA said.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

August 2017hottest AugustHottest monthNASAUS space agency

