close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Cassini beams back its pre-grand finale, saying goodbye to Saturn's main ring system! - See pic

 The image was part of a mosaic that included the planet's moon Daphnis (PIA17212).

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 00:21
Cassini beams back its pre-grand finale, saying goodbye to Saturn&#039;s main ring system! - See pic
Image courtesy: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

 New Delhi: NASA's Cassini mission is currently in its grand finale phase and is inching toward its graceful finish. At present, the spacecraft is performing flybys of the planet Saturn, making its closest approaches to the rings.

The mission, which is about to end in September this year with Cassini performing a death plunge into the gas giant, has definitely been a fruitful one owing to all the wonderfully insightful information scientists have managed to glean from it.

Every new image beamed back by Cassini during its last mission has come bearing some evolutionary secret or shows an unpredictable side of the planet or a feature that would have otherwise been impossible to envisage.

Now, NASA has shared an image photographed by Cassini before it entered its Grand Finale orbits, showing unprecedented views of the outer edges of Saturn's main ring system.

The image was part of a mosaic that included the planet's moon Daphnis (PIA17212).

According to NASA, Daphnis creates waves in the edges of the gap through its gravitational influence. Some clumping of ring particles can be seen in the perturbed edge, similar to what was seen on the edges of the Encke Gap back when Cassini arrived at Saturn in 2004.

This view looks toward the sunlit side of the rings from about 3 degrees above the ring plane. The view was acquired at a distance of approximately 18,000 miles (30,000 kilometers) from Daphnis and at a Sun-Daphnis-spacecraft, or phase, angle of 69 degrees. Image scale is 581 feet (177 meters) per pixel. The image was taken in visible light with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera on January 16, 2017.

TAGS

NASACassiniCassini spacecraftSaturnSaturn probeCassini grand finaleSaturn imagesSaturn ringsDaphneSaturn moonsSpace news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik trying for Malays...
India

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik trying for Malays...

PM Modi arrives in Spain on second leg of four-nation tour
India

PM Modi arrives in Spain on second leg of four-nation tour

Bilkis Bano case: SC refuses urgent hearing to convicted Gu...
India

Bilkis Bano case: SC refuses urgent hearing to convicted Gu...

Spoiling environment for posterity is &#039;crime&#039;: PM Narendra Modi
Environment

Spoiling environment for posterity is 'crime': PM...

US Congress&#039; Russia probes expand to Donald Trump&#039;s personal lawyer
World

US Congress' Russia probes expand to Donald Trump...

Arachnid alert: Last seen 122 years ago in Burma, rare jumping spider makes an appearance in Mumbai!
Environment

Arachnid alert: Last seen 122 years ago in Burma, rare jump...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video