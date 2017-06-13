close
Cassini reveals Saturn's moon 'Iapetus' is a world of contrast – See pic

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 09:59
Cassini reveals Saturn&#039;s moon &#039;Iapetus&#039; is a world of contrast – See pic
Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

New Delhi: NASA's Cassini spacecraft imaged Saturn's intriguing moon Iapetus, revealing that the third-largest natural satellite of the gas giant is a world of contrast, with light and dark regions fitting together like cosmic puzzle pieces.

Data from the Cassini mission has shown that Cassini Regio on Iapetus is covered in a layer of dark, dusty material creating a stark contrast to the much brighter region that surrounds it, which leads to the moon's distinctive, two-toned appearance.

Cassini Regio is the enigmatic dark area that covers the leading half of Iapetus.

NASA's Cassini probe reveals Saturn's icy moon 'Enceladus' may have tipped over

The image was taken in visible light with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera on March 11, 2017.

The view was obtained at a distance of approximately 1.6 million miles (2.6 million kilometers) from Iapetus. Image scale is 9 miles (15 kilometers) per pixel.

Iapetus was discovered by Giovanni Domenico Cassini, an Italian astronomer, in October 1671.

