Caught on camera: Huge fireball meteor lights up skies across Midwest, US - Watch
New Delhi: A huge meteor over Illinois and Wisconsin lighted up the skies early Monday morning across several states in the US Midwest before it plummetted in a fireball and landed in Lake Michigan, say reports.
The brief, yet spectacular, moment was captured by multiple cameras as it burned up in the atmosphere.
A Lisle Police Department car dashcam captured the large green-hued fireball streaking through the dark sky about 1:30 am.
Video credit: AMS/YouTube
In addition to Illinois and Wisconsin, the American Meteor Society (AMS) also lists sightings in Indiana, Michigan and other states as well.
The American Meteor Society has received more than 200 reports from people who saw the meteor.
According to meteorologist Jeff Last of the National Weather Service’s office in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the meteor was accompanied by a sonic boom that shook houses in the region.
Last says radar shows the meteor passing over Lake Michigan, but he said it’s not clear if it landed in the water or if it broke up in the sky.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- Pune Infosys girl murder: These were Rasila Raju's last words before she abruptly ended phone call