Caught on camera: Huge fireball meteor lights up skies across Midwest, US - Watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 12:37
Image credit: American Meteor Society/Lisle, Illinois Police Department

New Delhi: A huge meteor over Illinois and Wisconsin lighted up the skies early Monday morning across several states in the US Midwest before it plummetted in a fireball and landed in Lake Michigan, say reports.

The brief, yet spectacular, moment was captured by multiple cameras as it burned up in the atmosphere.

A Lisle Police Department car dashcam captured the large green-hued fireball streaking through the dark sky about 1:30 am.

Video credit: AMS/YouTube

In addition to Illinois and Wisconsin, the American Meteor Society (AMS) also lists sightings in Indiana, Michigan and other states as well.

The American Meteor Society has received more than 200 reports from people who saw the meteor.

According to meteorologist Jeff Last of the National Weather Service’s office in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the meteor was accompanied by a sonic boom that shook houses in the region.

Last says radar shows the meteor passing over Lake Michigan, but he said it’s not clear if it landed in the water or if it broke up in the sky.

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 12:37

