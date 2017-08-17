Check out Milky Way as it 'paints the heavens' through the eyes of ISS astronaut Jack Fischer! - Watch video

close
This time, it's NASA astronaut Jack Fischer who has befriended his camera and has captured the view of a lifetime – the Milky Way – and has delivered it to us in the form of a time-lapse video!

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 14:05
Image courtesy: @Astro2fish/Twitter

New Delhi: Looking at images of the Earth taken from space will never get old. Thanks to all the astronauts – previous and present – aboard the International Space Station (ISS), we get to see our home planet in all its glory almost on a daily basis.

Gliding overhead, somewhere beyond the blue skies, the astronauts aboard the space station, have given everyone their share of the vast universe we belong to, through extraordinary views and sights that would otherwise be beyond our imagination.

This time, it's NASA astronaut Jack Fischer who has befriended his camera and has captured the view of a lifetime – the Milky Way – and has delivered it to us in the form of a time-lapse video!

Our home galaxy looks like a gorgeous piece of art – starry and shimmery – from the cupola of the orbiting laboratory, spinning in sync with the solar arrays of the ISS.

Fischer wrote: “Can you see stars from up here? Oh yeah baby! Check out the Milky Way as it spins & paints the heavens in a thick coat of awesome-sauce!”

Check out the video below:

International Space Station, ISS, Jack Fischer, Milky Way, Time-lapse video, Space Station, ISS astronauts, Space news

