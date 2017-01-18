China begins operation of first hack proof quantum satellite

New Delhi: China today confirmed that it has officially begun the operation if its first hack proof quantum satellite.

It is officially operational after four months of in-orbit testing, said the report.

Testing of the satellite, pay-loads and space-ground links have been completed, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said, adding that everything was operating properly.

The Quantum Experiments at Space Scale (QUESS) satellite is the first-ever space-ground test platform for quantum communication, Wang Jianyu, executive deputy chief engineer of the project said.

The research team has begun to carry out experiments and preliminary data has been obtained, Pan Jianwei, chief scientist on the project said, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China successfully launched the world's first quantum satellite from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on August 16, 2016.

QUESS will explore "hack-proof" quantum communications by transmitting unhackable keys from space, and provide insight into the strangest phenomenon in quantum physics -- quantum entanglement.

(With PTI inputs)