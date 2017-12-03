China launches land exploration satellite
A Long March-2D rocket carried the satellite into space.
| Updated: Dec 03, 2017, 12:36 PM IST
Comments |
(Representational image)
Beijing: China on Sunday launched a land exploration satellite into a preset orbit.
The satellite, which will be mainly used for remote sensing exploration of land resources, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert at 12.11 p.m., reports Xinhua news agency.
A Long March-2D rocket carried the satellite into space.
The launch was the 257th mission of the Long March rocket series.