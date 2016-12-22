China launches TanSat for three-year mission to monitor global carbon emissions

Beijing: In the early hours on Thursday, China launched a global carbon dioxide monitoring satellite via a Long March-2D rocket.

Launched at 3:22 am from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi Desert, TanSat was sent into a sun synchronous orbit about 700 km above the earth and will monitor the concentration, distribution and flow of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Weighing 620 kilograms, the satellite will provide insights in to the nuances of climate change and provide independent data.

During its three-year mission, TanSat will thoroughly examine global carbon dioxide levels every 16 days, accurate to at least 4 ppm (parts per million).

China is the third country after Japan and the US to monitor greenhouse gases through its own satellite.

(With IANS inputs)