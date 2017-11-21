China launches three commercial remote sensing satellites

Beijing: China launched three remote sensing satellites on Tuesday designed to improve observation capability to promote commercial use for the remote sensing industry, authorities said.

The three satellites -- Jilin-1 04, Jilin-1 05 and Jilin-1 06 -- were launched at 12.50 p.m., from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in Shanxi province, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was the third launch of the Jilin-1 satellite family, a remote sensing system of more than 60 satellites developed by the Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd.

The system will be used for wide imaging, video imaging and multi-spectral imaging. Remote sensing data will serve administrations and commercial customers.

Tuesday's satellites were carried by a Long March-6 rocket, a new generation of China's liquid-fuelled carrier rocket developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The launch is the second mission of the Long March-6 and the 255th flight carried out with the Long March series of carrier rockets.