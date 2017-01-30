China's deep space exploration plans include two probes on Mars and one on Jupiter!
New Delhi: China's 2020 first-ever Mars probe is already the talk of the town. After China released a list of eight shortlisted names for its Mars spacecraft, Xinhua space agency reported that the country is actually planning two Mars probes.
Not just Mars, but China also plans to take its deep space exploration program forward by launching a probe to Jupiter.
China plans its first Mars probe by 2020, Wu Yanhua, Vice Director of the China National Space Administration, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.
A second Mars probe will bring back samples and conduct research on the planet's structure, composition and environment, Wu said.
Also on the agenda are an asteroid exploration, and a fly-by of the Jupiter system.
China aims to become a space power around 2030, with an advanced and open aerospace industry and space infrastructure.
(With IANS inputs)
