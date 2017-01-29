China's first Mars probe: Eight unusual names shortlisted for spacecraft!

New Delhi: China is all set to launch its first Mars spacecraft by the year 2020, however, the country was unsure about the spacecraft's name.

On Tuesday, China released a choice list of eight names for its much awaited Mars vehicle.

The names – "Fenghuang" (phoenix), "Tianwen" (questions for heaven), "Huoxing" (Mars), "Tenglong" (soaring dragon), "Qilin" (Kylin), "Zhuque" (rose finch), "Zhuimeng" (chasing dreams) and "Fengxiang" (flying phoenix) – were chosen from over 14,500 choices submitted by people worldwide, Xinhua news agency reported.

Space Day, falling on April 24, has been selected as the day the final name for the Mars probe will be announced.

Proposals were accepted from August last year. The eight names were selected through a jury review and online polls.

China's first Mars spacecraft will orbit, land on and explore the Red Planet.

(With IANS inputs)