close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

China's latest heavy-lift carrier rocket launch fails after liftoff

China's largest rocket, carrying an experimental communication satellite, blasted off at 7.23 p.m. from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in southern province of Hainan.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 10:58
China&#039;s latest heavy-lift carrier rocket launch fails after liftoff
Image credit: China Xinhua News/Twitter

New Delhi: China's attempt to launch its latest heavy-lift carrier rocket, the Long March-5 Y2, on Sunday evening failed following an abnormality in the flight, a major blow to the country's ambitious space missions.

China's largest rocket, carrying an experimental communication satellite, blasted off at 7.23 p.m. from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in southern province of Hainan.

China to launch its second heavy-lift carrier rocket into space on Sunday
MUST READ
China to launch its second heavy-lift carrier rocket into space on Sunday

But 40 minutes later, Xinhua flashed a headline declaring the launch a failure - without providing any details.

“Anomaly was detected during its flight and further investigation will be carried out,” Xinhua tweeted.

Dubbed "Chubby 5" for its huge size - five metres in diameter and 57 metres tall - the LM-5 rocket is designed to carry up to 25 tonnes of payload into low orbit, more than doubling the country's previous lift capability.

The Long March-5 made its maiden flight in November 2016 from Wenchang.

The rocket uses environmentally friendly fuel, including kerosene, liquid hydrogen, and liquid oxygen, rather than highly-toxic propellants.

The launches of Long March-5 have been scheduled in preparation for China's lunar probe, manned space station and Mars probe missions, Xinhua added.

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

ChinaChina rocket launchLong March-5 Y2Long March-5 rocketWenchang Space Launch CentreHainanSpace missions

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

WorldAsia

Japan PM Shinzo Abe chastened by huge loss in Tokyo assembl...

Terrorists attack police convoy in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, 1 cop injured
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists attack police convoy in south Kashmir’s Anantnag...

AmericasWorld

United States, Japan 'united' on pressuring North...

Goa

Rains: Goa suffers deficit in June; farmers upbeat over pat...

SC refuses urgent hearing on former judge CS Karnan&#039;s plea seeking bail, recall of order convicting him for contempt
India

SC refuses urgent hearing on former judge CS Karnan's...

WorldAsia

Vietnam buffalo fight suspended after animal kills owner

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video