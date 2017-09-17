close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Chinese scientist and founding father of world's largest radio telescope passes away at 72

Nan was diagnosed with lung cancer before FAST was put into use in September 2016, and he continued his duties despite his illness.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 18:10
Chinese scientist and founding father of world&#039;s largest radio telescope passes away at 72

New Delhi: The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope, or FAST, as it is being called, took approximately five years to complete and cost $180 million.

FAST became operational in September 2016, years after it was proposed.

Sadly, the mastermind behind the genius 'device' that will give a mighty push to the hunt for extraterrestrial life – Chinese scientist Nan Rendong – passed away today at 72 years after battling lung cancer.

Xinhua news agency, citing the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said Nan passed away on Friday.

As the founding father of FAST, Nan had been in charge of the project since 1994, and most of the project's core members were Nan's students.

Nan was diagnosed with lung cancer before FAST became operational, and he continued his duties despite his illness. His colleagues said that Nan's spirit reflected his pet phrase – "Refuse to be average."

FAST is located in southwest China's Guizhou Province. It was independently developed by China and will be helpful in investigating the universe.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

fastworld's largest telescopeFive-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical TelescopeNan RendongChinese scientistsSpace newsscience news

From Zee News

Russia rejects allegation it bombed US-backed fighters in Syria
World

Russia rejects allegation it bombed US-backed fighters in S...

Iran leader Khamenei warns against US &#039;wrong move&#039; on nuclear deal
World

Iran leader Khamenei warns against US 'wrong move...

Haryana

'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' has helped improve sex...

Jharkhand

BJP trying to transform 'Swaraj into Suraj' in Jh...

UP govt extends deadline for registration of madrassas by 15 days
Uttar Pradesh

UP govt extends deadline for registration of madrassas by 1...

Asia

Four killed in market explosion in Afghanistan: Officials

Bengal teenager hospitalised after playing Blue Whale Challenge
West Bengal

Bengal teenager hospitalised after playing Blue Whale Chall...

AAP fields retd Maj Gen Suresh Khajuria for Gurdaspur bypoll
Delhi

AAP fields retd Maj Gen Suresh Khajuria for Gurdaspur bypol...

Sarovar Dam on a roll, 56 years after Nehru laid foundation: Top 10 facts
GujaratIndia

Sarovar Dam on a roll, 56 years after Nehru laid foundation...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video