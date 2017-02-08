City of Beirut, capital of Lebanon looks enchanting from space station! Thomas Pesquet shares the pic

New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is part of Expedition 50 crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has been showering his social media followers and space enthusiasts with the breathtaking views of the Earth.

Thanks to him, we also get to know how beautiful our planet looks like from far above.

Recently, he has shared an enchanting look of the City of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon from the space station, captioned as, ''The city of #Beirut, capital of #Lebanon. After a cancelled trip that was supposed to lead me there in the past, I hope to go there one day''.

Check out his tweet: