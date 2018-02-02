Did aliens make an appearance during the Super Blue Blood Moon? - Watch

New Delhi: The rare super blue blood moon that occurred on Wednesday, January 31, made for a gorgeous spectacle.

Sky-gazers across the globe witnessed the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event which graced the skies for the first time after 152 years.

Needless to say, the images that flooded social media platforms were indeed magical and showed how the lunar body looked from different countries of the world.

However, a video has started doing the rounds claiming that a UFO discreetly flew past the moon while it was in the eclipse phase.

The video was shared on YouTube by the alien-hunting channel called 'UFOmania' and managed to fetch more than 40,000 views in just 24 hours.

Going by the comments on the video, most people seem to be convinced that this is a solid proof of alien existence.

The video shows how the strange object flew across the blue moon is such a dramatic speed, and experts believe that no man-made technology can achieve such a mindblowing acceleration.

While similar videos and images of this nature containing 'evidence' of extraterrestrial existence have often gone viral with UFO hunters scrambling for scientists' attention by pointing at outlandish, mysterious things, the effort has been in vain.

The alien-hunting circuit believes that the world's leading space agency NASA is well aware of extraterrestrial life, but is silent about the truth.

Skeptics, however, are not ready to buy the UFO theory the video claims is true. They believe that it is probably a Boeing aircraft or a weather balloon.

But, the object's strange speed is still a mystery and something that requires an explanation. Check out the video below:

(Video courtesy: UFOmania - The truth is out there)