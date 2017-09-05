Did Stephen Hawking's Breakthrough initiative detect signals from aliens? 5 reasons why it's a hasty conclusion

New Delhi: World renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has time and again warned against various issues that concern the world at large.

The British physicist has been quite outspoken about the existence of alien civilization and has warned against efforts to contact them and has also said that the human race is destined to be doomed unless we move to space.

In August, last week, Hawking's USD 100-million 'Breakthrough Listen' initiative detected 15 fast radio bursts emanating from the mysterious "repeater" FRB 121102.

Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are brief, bright pulses of radio emission from distant galaxies.

Vishal Gajjar, an Indian-origin scientist who is a part of the team working under the 'Breakthrough Listen' project told the Daily Telegraph, that, "We really have no idea about where they come from."

"There are more theories than the number of sources. We have opened more questions than answers. As we do more study we find more weird things," he said.

