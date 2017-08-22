Donald Trump views total solar eclipse without protective glasses and Twitter loses collective calm – This is what went down!

New Delhi: The most awaited celestial event of 2017 – the total solar eclipse – occurred in 14 states across the continental United States on August 21. Space enthusiasts from across the world witnessed the magic that graced the skies after 99 years.

Needless to say, everyone, even those who couldn't view it directly, were excited to experience the moment when the moon passed between the Sun and Earth, blocking the face of the Sun and leaving only its outer atmosphere, or corona, visible in the sky.

However, looks like US President Donald Trump was a little too excited to view the eclipse, since he couldn't wait any longer and decided to look at it directly without his protective glasses, despite numerous warnings from NASA and tips on how to view the eclipse safely.

Staring directly at the sun can harm your eyes immediately and burn your retina, damaging the images your brain can view.

The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses”.

Images of Trump glaring directly at the sun during the eclipse have gone viral and broken the internet with various memes already flooding the social media sites.

Check out how Twitter lost it completely after photographs of Trump started doing the rounds:

IndianInterest: RT SPACEdotcom: President Trump Shows How Not to Watch an Eclipse https://t.co/nWUFoyFqSM pic.twitter.com/DC1OGXDAl5 — Vaibhav Indane (@vaibhavpi) August 22, 2017

Advisor: 'Mr. President, CNN said to not look directly at the Sun during the eclipse.' Trump: Fake News! #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/yaAqe2TSza — Jason Pellegrini (@JPellegrini1983) August 21, 2017

Some friends and I were discussing the eclipse and one said “who would be STUPID enough to look at the sun”? I IMMEDIATELY replied @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/AxMYjfUSHI — Cнrιѕ P Bαcoɴ, PнD (@TrumpIsUnstable) August 21, 2017

Donald Trump got into a starring match with the sun and won #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/3VwdTBYA94 — Star✴Bard (@WholesomeBard) August 21, 2017

Me: all media is FAKE NEWS media: wear eclipse glasses or youll go blind Me: pic.twitter.com/cEb6SAdYF0 — Donald J. Trump (@reaIDonaldTrunp) August 21, 2017

When your President thinks all news is fake so he doesn't listen and stares at a solar eclipse. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/27w3nAfzkF — AlwaysWithHer (@DisavowTrump16) August 21, 2017