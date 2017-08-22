close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 08:59
Donald Trump views total solar eclipse without protective glasses and Twitter loses collective calm – This is what went down!

New Delhi: The most awaited celestial event of 2017 – the total solar eclipse – occurred in 14 states across the continental United States on August 21. Space enthusiasts from across the world witnessed the magic that graced the skies after 99 years.

Needless to say, everyone, even those who couldn't view it directly, were excited to experience the moment when the moon passed between the Sun and Earth, blocking the face of the Sun and leaving only its outer atmosphere, or corona, visible in the sky.

However, looks like US President Donald Trump was a little too excited to view the eclipse, since he couldn't wait any longer and decided to look at it directly without his protective glasses, despite numerous warnings from NASA and tips on how to view the eclipse safely.

Staring directly at the sun can harm your eyes immediately and burn your retina, damaging the images your brain can view.

The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses”.

Images of Trump glaring directly at the sun during the eclipse have gone viral and broken the internet with various memes already flooding the social media sites.

Check out how Twitter lost it completely after photographs of Trump started doing the rounds:

