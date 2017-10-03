Dubai's 'space simulation city' has big plans for human survival on Mars (Pics inside)

New Delhi: With American space agency NASA's preparations for a manned Mars probe already underway and SpaceX chief Elon Musk being extremely vocal about his plans for his own mission, the Martian landscape awaits human domination.

While we wish it were that easy, it isn't really. There are numerous challenges that scientists face on a daily basis, but they know that giving up is not an option and numerous studies and experiments are under way to bring the Martian dream to fruit.

From landing sites to human housing on Mars, everything has been taken into account. However, one of the main concerns of the mission is human survival in the Martian atmosphere and in every aspect, experimentation is key.

In September this year, a 6-member NASA research team completed its 8-month-long simulation activity of living on a Mars-like habitat on a vast plain in Hawaii, to gain a better understanding and to get a bit of a feel for how astronauts would respond mentally, physically, and most importantly, psychologically to a long-term on a manned space mission as well as in an inhospitable environment.

Now, in a step further Dubai is coming up with plans to establish a 'space simulation city' to provide "a viable and realistic model to simulate living on the surface of Mars."

According to a report in Fox News, the Mars Science City is being built with a budget costing around a whopping $135 million and covering a space of 1.9 million square feet.

With this, Dubai hopes to attract science experts from around the world to help make the project a success.

The completed design will include laboratories for food, energy, and water where scientists can research ways to improve the technology to help sustain life on the red planet.

The United Arab Emirates government revealed the layout of the city this week, which shows a series of futuristic domes, whose walls will be 3D-printed using Emirati desert sand. Laboratories for food, energy and water will simulate the terrain and conditions on Mars using heat and radiation insulation as well as 3D-printing technology.

(Image courtesy: Dubai Government Media Office)

According to a leading daily, a museum is also planned for the Science City and will display humanity’s space achievements alongside education areas for young visitors. The project is part of the UAE’s Mars 2117 strategy, which aims to build a settlement on Mars in the next 100 years, according to the government’s announcement.

Similar to NASA's Mars simulation activity, this project includes an experiment wherein a team will be placed inside the 'city' for a year to help develop new ways of living in a harsh environment.

The space city the work of internationally renowned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels will be sealed inside 3D-printed walls incorporating sand from the Emirati desert.

Check out other images of the Mars Science City below:

(Image courtesy: Dubai Government Media Office)