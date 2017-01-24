Duck-shaped lake in Sardinia as seen from International Space Station!

New Delhi: Expedition 50 astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has shared a stunning photograph of a lake in Sardinia which is in the shaped of a duck as seen from space station.

He shared the image with his social media followers and space enthusiasts on January 24th, 2017 and captioned, ''This lake in Sardinia seems nothing special at first… but sorting through my pictures I realised that it’s shaped like a duck!''.

Check out his tweet:

This lake in Sardinia seems nothing special at first… but sorting through my pictures I realised that it’s shaped like a duck! #Proxima pic.twitter.com/veWVfDjDUU — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 24, 2017

Thanks to all the astronauts aboard the space station that we get to witnessed many beauitful images of the Earth and also get to know how it looks like from far above.