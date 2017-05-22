close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Emergency spacewalk: Here's why NASA astronauts will venture outside space station on Tuesday

The multiplexer-demultiplexer (MDM) data relay box on the S0 truss failed on Saturday morning.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 11:33
Emergency spacewalk: Here&#039;s why NASA astronauts will venture outside space station on Tuesday

New Delhi: Expedition 51 Commander Peggy Whitson and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer will will venture outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday to replace a failed data relay box, said NASA.

The multiplexer-demultiplexer (MDM) data relay box on the S0 truss failed on Saturday morning.

Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer conclude 200th spacewalk!
MUST READ
Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer conclude 200th spacewalk!

Tuesday's spacewalk, which expected to begin around 8 a.m. EDT, will last for about two hours in duration to replace the failed box.

NASA Television coverage for the spacecwalk will begin at 6:30 a.m.

The data relay box is one of two systems that control the functionality of radiators, solar arrays, cooling loops and other station hardware.

The space station crew has never been in any danger, and the failure of the data relay box, believed to be internal to the box itself, has had no impact on station activities, NASA said in a statement on Sunday.

"The cause of the MDM failure is not known. After a review of spacewalk preparations and crew readiness throughout the day Sunday, the decision was made to press ahead with the spacewalk on Tuesday," NASA scientists wrote in a blog post.

The other MDM in the truss is functioning perfectly, providing uninterrupted telemetry routing to the station's systems.

A similar MDM replacement spacewalk was conducted in April 2014 by Expedition 39 crew members Steve Swanson and Rick Mastracchio of NASA.

Tuesday's spacewalk will be the 10th spacewalk in Whitson's career and the second for Fischer.

Back on March 30, Whitson and Expedition 50 commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA conducted a spacewalk to install the same MDM with upgraded software that failed Saturday.

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

spacewalkEmergency spacewalkData relay boxMultiplexer-demultiplexerPeggy WhitsonJack FischerNASA astronautsNASAInternational Space StationISS

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

mbose.in/megresults.nic.in - Meghalaya Board SSLC Results 2017, MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2017 to be declared on May 23 (tomorrow)
MeghalyaEducation

mbose.in/megresults.nic.in - Meghalaya Board SSLC Results 2...

Chilling video shows sea lion dragging little girl into water
Environment

Chilling video shows sea lion dragging little girl into wat...

Instead of tying stone pelter on army jeep tie Arundhati Roy, tweets BJP MP Paresh Rawal; sparks row
GujaratAhmedabadIndia

Instead of tying stone pelter on army jeep tie Arundhati Ro...

Ram Jethmalani calls Arun Jaitley &#039;crook&#039;, Finance Minister files Rs 10 cr defamation suit against Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi

Ram Jethmalani calls Arun Jaitley 'crook', Financ...

Notre Dame University students walk out of US Vice Presiden...
AmericasWorld

Notre Dame University students walk out of US Vice Presiden...

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa triggers controversy over eating &#039;hotel food&#039; at Dalit&#039;s house, family files complaint
Karnataka

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa triggers controversy ove...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video