Eugene Cernan dead at 82: NASA mourns loss of the last human on Moon!

New Delhi: NASA is mourning the death of retired US astronaut Eugene Cernan - the last man to set foot on the moon - who passed away at the age 82 on Monday.

Cernan, who was the spacecraft commander of Apollo 17 - his third space flight and the last scheduled US manned mission to the moon - in December 1972, died on January 16, 2017.

Cernan was one of 14 astronauts selected by NASA in October 1963 and he piloted the Gemini 9 mission with Commander Thomas P Stafford on a three-day flight in June 1966. Thus, he left his mark on the history of exploration by flying three times in space, twice to the moon. Cernan also holds the distinction of being the second American to walk in space and the last human to leave his footprints on the lunar surface.

"We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon," the United States space agency said on Twitter Monday.

NASA Administrator Charles Bolden remembered not only his accomplishments with the US Navy and NASA, but Cernan's desire to inspire students "to dare to dream and explore".

Cernan, a retired naval officer, died Monday following ongoing health issues, as per a family statement released by NASA.

"It is with very deep sadness that we share the loss of our beloved husband and father," the family said.

"Our family is heartbroken, of course, and we truly appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers. Gene, as he was known by so many, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend," the statement added.

"Even at the age of 82, Gene was passionate about sharing his desire to see the continued human exploration of space and encouraged our nation's leaders and young people to not let him remain the last man to walk on the moon."

Cernan is survived by his wife Jan, one daughter, two step-daughters and nine grandchildren.

Here's a beautiful photo of the Gemini IX spacecraft taken by Cernan during his spacewalk on June 5, 1966. Check it out below!

"What a beautiful spacecraft," said Gemini IX pilot Eugene Cernan during his two hour, eight minute spacewalk on June 5, 1966.

He took this wide-angle photograph looking back at the window where command pilot Tom Stafford was watching.