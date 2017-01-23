close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Expedition 50 astronaut shares spectacular view of Budapest from space!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 22:47
Expedition 50 astronaut shares spectacular view of Budapest from space!
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter

New Delhi: Thanks to all the astronauts, who are aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that we get to know that our planet Earth looks beautiful from far above.

They often shared images of our planet taken from the space station with their social media followers and space enthusiasts.

Recently, Expedition 50 astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared a breathtaking view of Budapest from the space station on January 23, 2017 and captioned as, ''Both sides of the Danube showing Buda & Pest in 1 picture… #Budapest! #Budapest, capitale thermale sur le Danube''.

Check out his tweet:  

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 22:47

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.