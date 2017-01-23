Expedition 50 astronaut shares spectacular view of Budapest from space!

New Delhi: Thanks to all the astronauts, who are aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that we get to know that our planet Earth looks beautiful from far above.

They often shared images of our planet taken from the space station with their social media followers and space enthusiasts.

Recently, Expedition 50 astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared a breathtaking view of Budapest from the space station on January 23, 2017 and captioned as, ''Both sides of the Danube showing Buda & Pest in 1 picture… #Budapest! #Budapest, capitale thermale sur le Danube''.

Check out his tweet: