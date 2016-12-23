Expedition 50 astronaut Thomas Pesquet tweets breathtaking view of the mountains from space!
New Delhi: Astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is aboard International Space Station (ISS) as part of Expedition 50, surely knows how to keep his social media followers and space enthusiast happy.
He has been sharing many beautiful pictures of the Earth from the space station.
Recently, the French astronaut posted the stunning view of the mountains taken from space on his Twitter account on Thursday, captioned as, ''I just love the shades of colour on this one. Mountains are always beautiful, but even more so in the morning light''.
Check out his tweet:
I just love the shades of colour on this one. Mountains are always beautiful, but even more so in the morning light https://t.co/unOP6kEq12 pic.twitter.com/hHsv6p9E4t
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 22, 2016
