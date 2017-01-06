close
Expedition 50 astronauts prepare for Friday spacewalk

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 10:41
New Delhi: Two astronauts of Expedition 50 are in final preparations of the spacewalk that starts Friday at 7 a.m EST.

Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson will stow and replace power gear during the first 6.5 hour spacewalk.

As per a report in NASA, the duo will work near the solar arrays on the starboard truss segment.

The two spacewalkers will be assisted by ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy from inside the International Space Station.

You can watch it live here.

First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 09:24

