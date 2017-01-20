French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares breathtaking view of Geneva and its lake from ISS!
New Delhi: Thanks to all the astronauts, who are aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that we are able to witness beautiful images of our planet, Earth.
One of them is French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who has been sharing pictures of the Eearth taken from the space station with his social media followers and space enthuaists.
Recently, he has shared a breathtaking view of Geneva and its lake, captioned, ''Geneva and its lake seem calm on this winter day. You can see their famous water fountain in this picture''.
Check out his tweet:
Geneva and its lake seem calm on this winter day. You can see their famous water fountain in this picture https://t.co/eEELqMBBNb #Proxima pic.twitter.com/LlcyVYaZXK
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 20, 2017
