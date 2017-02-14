French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares clear view of 'Taranaki volcano' in New Zealand from ISS!

New Delhi: We have been witnessing many beautiful pictures of different places, lakes, mountains, deserts etc from the space station.

The images were taken and shared by the astronauts, who are aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

And one of them is French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who has been showering his social media followers and space enthusiasts with the breathtaking views of the Earth.

Recently, he has shared a clear view of the Taranaki volcano in New Zealand from ISS, captioned as 'The Taranaki volcano in #NewZealand is a perfect circle emerging from the green forest'.

Check out his tweet: