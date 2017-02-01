French astronaut Thomas Pesquet tilts a 200-kg rack with just one finger!

New Delhi: Have you ever seen a person tilting a 200-kg rack with just one finger? Well, it is not possible on the Earth but one can simply do it in space because of microgravity.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is part of Expedition 50 crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has shared an image of himself tilting a 200-kg rack in the space station.

The image was shared on his social media account and captioned it as, 'In microgravity, you can tilt a 200-kg rack with just one finger…https://flic.kr/p/RuzhGT #superpowers'.

