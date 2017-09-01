Gigantic asteroid 'Florence' to pass by Earth today - Latest updates

New Delhi: A large asteroid named ‘Florence’ will pass by Earth today, NASA has said.

The 2017 encounter that will occur around 5.35 p.m. on Friday (India time) is the closest by this asteroid since 1890 and the closest it will ever be until after 2500.

People willing to catch a glimpse can view the LIVE stream of the biggest-ever asteroid pass Earth on Slooh.com, as the online observatory will be broadcasting a live tracking of the asteroid or it can be also viewed at Virtualtelescope.eu.

As per the measurements from the NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope and NEOWISE mission, the size the asteroid is about 4.4 kilometres and it will seep past earth at a distance of 7.0 million kilometres (about 18 Earth-Moon distances).

"While many known asteroids have passed by closer to Earth than Florence. They were estimated to be smaller," said Paul Chodas, Manager of NASA`s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at the agency`s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

"Florence is the largest asteroid to pass by our planet this close since the NASA programme to detect and track near-Earth asteroids began," Chodas said.

Florence will brighten to ninth magnitude in late August and early September, when it will be visible in small telescopes for several nights as it moves through the constellations Piscis Austrinus, Capricornus, Aquarius and Delphinus, NASA said.

This relatively close encounter provides an opportunity for scientists to study this asteroid up close.

Asteroid Florence was discovered by Schelte "Bobby" Bus at Siding Spring Observatory in Australia in March 1981.

Florence is expected to be an excellent target for ground-based radar observations.

(With IANS inputs)