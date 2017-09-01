close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gigantic asteroid 'Florence' to pass by Earth today - Latest updates

As per the measurements from the NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope and NEOWISE mission, the size the asteroid is about 4.4 kilometres and it will seep past earth at a distance of 7.0 million kilometres. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 16:13
Gigantic asteroid &#039;Florence&#039; to pass by Earth today - Latest updates
Image credit: NASA

New Delhi: A large asteroid named ‘Florence’ will pass by Earth today, NASA has said.

The 2017 encounter that will occur around 5.35 p.m. on Friday (India time) is the closest by this asteroid since 1890 and the closest it will ever be until after 2500.

People willing to catch a glimpse can view the LIVE stream of the biggest-ever asteroid pass Earth on Slooh.com, as the online observatory will be broadcasting a live tracking of the asteroid or it can be also viewed at Virtualtelescope.eu.

 

Asteroid Florence to whizz past Earth at a safe distance on Septmeber 1, says NASA
MUST READ
Asteroid Florence to whizz past Earth at a safe distance on Septmeber 1, says NASA

As per the measurements from the NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope and NEOWISE mission, the size the asteroid is about 4.4 kilometres and it will seep past earth at a distance of 7.0 million kilometres (about 18 Earth-Moon distances).

"While many known asteroids have passed by closer to Earth than Florence. They were estimated to be smaller," said Paul Chodas, Manager of NASA`s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at the agency`s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

"Florence is the largest asteroid to pass by our planet this close since the NASA programme to detect and track near-Earth asteroids began," Chodas said.

Florence will brighten to ninth magnitude in late August and early September, when it will be visible in small telescopes for several nights as it moves through the constellations Piscis Austrinus, Capricornus, Aquarius and Delphinus, NASA said.

House-sized asteroid to whizz past Earth on October 12; no threat to the planet, says ESA
MUST READ
House-sized asteroid to whizz past Earth on October 12; no threat to the planet, says ESA

This relatively close encounter provides an opportunity for scientists to study this asteroid up close. 

Asteroid Florence was discovered by Schelte "Bobby" Bus at Siding Spring Observatory in Australia in March 1981. 

Florence is expected to be an excellent target for ground-based radar observations. 

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

AsteroidGigantic asteroidFlorence asteroidEarthSpace news

From Zee News

Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-run
World

Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-ru...

PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle Cabinet on September 3 – Third rejig since May 2014
India

PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle Cabinet on September 3 – Thir...

World

27,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar as bodies wash up, says U...

India

RSS meets in Vrindavan, Amit Shah attends

Three dead as Delhi&#039;s Ghazipur landfill site caves in
Delhi

Three dead as Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site caves in

India

President invites Swiss firms to join India initiatives

Puducherry

Blue Whale game suspected in death of MBA student

Rajasthan

Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami reviews 'Vistarak Yo...

iPhone 8 launch on September 12: Expected price, specs, features and more
Mobiles

iPhone 8 launch on September 12: Expected price, specs, fea...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video