Happy Birthday, Peggy Whitson - the oldest woman in space!
New Delhi: American biochemistry researcher and NASA astronaut, Peggy Whitson, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) celebrated her 57th birthday on Thursday, February 9th at her favourite place- the space.
In November last year, she became the oldest woman to step into space and also the only woman in NASA’s history to have logged the most days in space.
French astronaut, Thomas Pesquet took to social media and wished his fellow crew member, captioned as, ''#HappyBirthday @AstroPeggy! Hope you liked the surprises and presents this morning… You know what they say: birthdays in space don’t count!''
Check out his tweet:
#HappyBirthday @AstroPeggy! Hope you liked the surprises and presents this morning… You know what they say: birthdays in space don’t count! pic.twitter.com/8q7k8dwIU7
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) February 9, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos