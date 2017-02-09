Happy Birthday, Peggy Whitson - the oldest woman in space!

New Delhi: American biochemistry researcher and NASA astronaut, Peggy Whitson, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) celebrated her 57th birthday on Thursday, February 9th at her favourite place- the space.

In November last year, she became the oldest woman to step into space and also the only woman in NASA’s history to have logged the most days in space.

French astronaut, Thomas Pesquet took to social media and wished his fellow crew member, captioned as, ''#HappyBirthday @AstroPeggy! Hope you liked the surprises and presents this morning… You know what they say: birthdays in space don’t count!''

Check out his tweet: