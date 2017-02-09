close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Happy Birthday, Peggy Whitson - the oldest woman in space!

Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 23:50
Happy Birthday, Peggy Whitson - the oldest woman in space!

New Delhi: American biochemistry researcher and NASA astronaut, Peggy Whitson, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) celebrated her 57th birthday on Thursday, February 9th at her favourite place- the space.

In November last year, she became the oldest woman to step into space and also the only woman in NASA’s history to have logged the most days in space.

At 56, courageous Peggy Whitson becomes oldest woman to perform spacewalk
MUST READ
At 56, courageous Peggy Whitson becomes oldest woman to perform spacewalk

French astronaut, Thomas Pesquet took to social media and wished his fellow crew member, captioned as, ''#HappyBirthday @AstroPeggy! Hope you liked the surprises and presents this morning… You know what they say: birthdays in space don’t count!''

Check out his tweet:

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 23:47

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.