Here's looking at you, kid! Check out Jupiter's 'face' peering down at Juno – See pic

New Delhi: Being the largest – and now officially the oldest – planet of the solar system, Jupiter has caught the fancy of scientists and astronomers compelling them to study the gas giant better by delving into its interiors.

The Juno spacecraft was, therefore, developed to help scientists in this endeavour. Juno's entry into Jupiter's orbit in July 2016, prepared the ground for amazing revelations and information to be disclosed and the spacecraft has been highly successful in providing all that and more.

Juno's trusted imager JunoCam has been largely influential in manipulating scientists' perception regarding many findings thereafter.

Space enthusiasts are showered with visual treats from time to time, while also being offered splendid insights into the dynamics of the solar system's largest planet.

Citizen scientists often have a gala time creating the best enhanced-colour images of gas giant by using data delivered by Juno. Not missing out on another opportunity to do so, citizen scientist Jason Major processed an image that shows the 'face' of Jupiter!

The image titled 'Jovey McJupiterface' – yes, that's what it's being called – was rotated 180 degrees and oriented from south up, displaying two white oval storms that depict the eyeballs and voila – the 'face' of Jupiter is revealed.

As per NASA, the original image was acquired by JunoCam on NASA’s Juno spacecraft on May 19, 2017 at 11:20 am PT (2: 20 pm ET) from an altitude of 12,075 miles (19,433 kilometers).