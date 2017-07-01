close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Here's looking at you, kid! Check out Jupiter's 'face' peering down at Juno – See pic

Citizen scientists often have a gala time creating the best enhanced-colour images of gas giant by using data delivered by Juno.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 09:44
Here&#039;s looking at you, kid! Check out Jupiter&#039;s &#039;face&#039; peering down at Juno – See pic
Image courtesy: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Jason Major

New Delhi: Being the largest – and now officially the oldest – planet of the solar system, Jupiter has caught the fancy of scientists and astronomers compelling them to study the gas giant better by delving into its interiors.

The Juno spacecraft was, therefore, developed to help scientists in this endeavour. Juno's entry into Jupiter's orbit in July 2016, prepared the ground for amazing revelations and information to be disclosed and the spacecraft has been highly successful in providing all that and more.

Juno's trusted imager JunoCam has been largely influential in manipulating scientists' perception regarding many findings thereafter.

Space enthusiasts are showered with visual treats from time to time, while also being offered splendid insights into the dynamics of the solar system's largest planet.

Citizen scientists often have a gala time creating the best enhanced-colour images of gas giant by using data delivered by Juno. Not missing out on another opportunity to do so, citizen scientist Jason Major processed an image that shows the 'face' of Jupiter!

The image titled 'Jovey McJupiterface' – yes, that's what it's being called – was rotated 180 degrees and oriented from south up, displaying two white oval storms that depict the eyeballs and voila – the 'face' of Jupiter is revealed.

As per NASA, the original image was acquired by JunoCam on NASA’s Juno spacecraft on May 19, 2017 at 11:20 am PT (2: 20 pm ET) from an altitude of 12,075 miles (19,433 kilometers).

TAGS

NASAJunoJupiterJupiter probeJuno spacecraftSolar systemJovey McJupiterfaceJunoCamSpace newsNASA space missionsJupiter images

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Jammu and Kashmir

Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent anti-GST protests

India

India contributes USD 500,000 to United Nations Peacebuildi...

Complaints registered against Azam Khan over controversial remark against Indian Army
Uttar Pradesh

Complaints registered against Azam Khan over controversial...

WorldAsia

Suspected militant shot dead after stabbing Indonesian poli...

AmericasWorld

Pentagon delays plan for transgender recruits

Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Result 2017 declared; check trb.tn.nic.in
Tamil NaduEducation

Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Result 2017 de...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video