Holiday greetings from the ISS: NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is the epitome of Christmas spirit!
New Delhi: It's Christmas and everyone who is anyone is revelling in the holiday spirit, even those who are high up above gliding in space! Yes, we're talking about the astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
If there's anyone who can see the vibrance of the holidays around the world, it's them and not one to be left behind, they are always ready to show us their festive spirit!
After NASA released a video showing three of the six astronauts taking us through their Christmas menu, the American space agency has now shared a wonderful image of NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson!
Whitson can be seen in the ISS's cupola, wearing Christmas colours (red and green) and a santa hat with the beautiful cloud-covered Earth's surface as a backdrop.
The image was taken on December 18. NASA says: “Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Flight Engineer Peggy Whitson of NASA sent holiday greetings and festive imagery from the cupola.”
