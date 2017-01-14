Hubble spots beautiful spiral galaxy that presents an interesting puzzle – See pic!

New Delhi: The Hubble Space Telescope has delivered an innumerable number of mind-blowing images which help scientists understand the universe and how planets, stars and galaxies form.

Since it's launch in 1990, Hubble has not only changed our understanding of our universe, but also changed where we see glimpses of our universe in everyday life.

Here's one breathtaking image of a beautiful spiral galaxy captured by Hubble and has been released by NASA.

The galaxy, which is known as RX J1140.1+0307 and is in the Virgo constellation, presents an interesting puzzle.

At first glance, this galaxy appears to be a normal spiral galaxy, much like the Milky Way, but first appearances can be deceptive, NASA said.

“The Milky Way galaxy, like most large galaxies, has a supermassive black hole at its center, but some galaxies are centered on lighter, intermediate-mass black holes. RX J1140.1+0307 is such a galaxy - in fact, it is centered on one of the lowest black hole masses known in any luminous galactic core,” NASA added.

Hubble has provided scientists key insights into the structure and evolution of the universe. And not just that, the Hubble images are beautiful to look at too!