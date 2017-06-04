In 'historic first', SpaceX blasts off cargo using recycled spaceship

New Delhi: In a first, SpaceX successfully blasted off a shipment of food and supplies for astronauts at International Space Station using a recycled spaceship that had already flown once.

The refurbished Dragon cargo capsule soared into space aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 5:07 pm (2107 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

"Three, two, one, and liftoff," said NASA spokesman Mike Curie as the rocket blazed a steady upward path into the clouds.

The last time this particular spaceship flew to space was in 2014.

The Dragon is packed with almost 6,000 pounds (2,700 kilograms) of science research, crew supplies and hardware.

The supplies for special experiments include live mice to study the effects of osteoporosis and fruit flies for research on microgravity`s impact on the heart.

The spacecraft is also loaded with solar panels and equipment to study neutron stars.

About 10 minutes after launch, SpaceX was to attempt to return the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket back to a controlled landing at Cape Canaveral.

The effort is part of SpaceX`s push to make spaceflight cheaper by re-using costly rocket and spaceship components after each launch, rather than ditching them in the ocean.

(With Agency inputs)