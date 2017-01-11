Incredible image of Rocky Mountains captured from vantage point of space – See pic
New Delhi: Taking photos from space sounds almost automatically interesting. But like everything in space, capturing a perfect and incredible image in zero gravity isn't that easy and comes with its own set of challenges.
All of these days, we have been treated with an innumerable number of breathtaking images of Earth taken from space – all thanks to astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
And this time around, Expedition 50 Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) shared another stunning image of the Rocky Mountains captured from his vantage point in low Earth orbit aboard the space station.
The astronaut took to social media to share the image with his social media followers on January 9, 2017, writing, "the Rocky mountains are a step too high - even for the clouds to cross."
Check out the photo below
The Rocky mountains are a step too high – even for the clouds to cross https://t.co/1SAD0nPZRj #Proxima pic.twitter.com/vbOCNevkxQ
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 9, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Why is there no action being taken against Imam who issued fatwa against PM Modi?
- DNA: Selfies could harm your mental health - Know how!
- Panel discussion over BSF jawan exposing deplorable condition of food they are served
- Why is there no action being taken against Imam who issued fatwa against PM Modi? - Part II
- There is no rift between me and Akhilesh, says Mulayam Singh Yadav
- Maharashtra Municipal Elections Results: As it happened
- WATCH: Mumbai crowd goes WILD as MS Dhoni steps on to the pitch, for the last time as captain
- IND A vs ENG XI, 1st warm-up match - As it happened...
- Pitch invader escapes security personnel to touch MS Dhoni's feet – Watch Video
- BSF jawan food video: Who operates soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's Facebook account