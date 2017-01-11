Incredible image of Rocky Mountains captured from vantage point of space – See pic

New Delhi: Taking photos from space sounds almost automatically interesting. But like everything in space, capturing a perfect and incredible image in zero gravity isn't that easy and comes with its own set of challenges.

All of these days, we have been treated with an innumerable number of breathtaking images of Earth taken from space – all thanks to astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

And this time around, Expedition 50 Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) shared another stunning image of the Rocky Mountains captured from his vantage point in low Earth orbit aboard the space station.

The astronaut took to social media to share the image with his social media followers on January 9, 2017, writing, "the Rocky mountains are a step too high - even for the clouds to cross."

Check out the photo below