India's most reliable rocket PSLV turns into 'golden goose' for ISRO

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 11:43
New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation's historic Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle famous for launching numerous satellites into the orbit has eventually developed into a money-making machine for the Indian space agency.

Apart from the credit of exemplary launches of satellites that it carries on its 'rock solid' shoulders, which has managed to create a niche for ISRO in the space world, it has made space agency richer.

The launch vehicle is all set to for the launch of its first private sector-built navigation satellite IRNSS-1H from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on Thursday at 7 PM.

Reportedly, ISRO's launch of 712-kg Cartosat-2 satellite along with 30 co-passenger satellites in June, out of which 20 were foreign helped Antrix Corporation Ltd, the marketing firm of ISRO earn nearly Rs 45 crore.

Before the launch, ISRO's historic launch of 104 satellites in one go in February would have made the space agency earn a hefty sum, although exact details about the amount were not divulged by the space agency.

Although other space agencies also exist in the market, yet the lethal combination of ISRO and its commercial arm Antrix is helping India create a unique name in the space world and financially remain ahead of other players.

Reportedly, earlier also, commercial launches of foreign satellites made Antrix earn more than 200 crore revenue and another launch of 28 satellites from 2013 to 2015 made the firm richer by more than 500 crore.

Although the firm is still a small fish in the ocean full of fishes, it is predicted that will earn big in the coming days.

